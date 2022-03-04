On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a meeting on Monday, March 7, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council monthly March workshop session meeting usually held on the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers has been cancelled.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in community room in the basement of the board of education office. The board will be meeting in executive session for the purpose of considering the employment of an employee of the school district.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar.

Items on the agenda include administrative and board member reports, approve revised job descriptions, approve to change the date of the May 11 board meeting, employment and accept resignation.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include the non-renewal of supplemental contracts, a lease agreement with the Community Club, accepting tax rates of the Budget Commission, accepting donations, hiring personnel and an executive session.

Sidney City Council Special Meeting

A special meeting of the Sidney City Council will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Nancy Adams Training Center located in Sidney Fire Station 1, 222 W. Poplar St.

The purpose of the special meeting is to hold a joint discussion with representatives of Clinton, Orange and Franklin Townships pertaining to existing EMS and Fire contracts.

Sidney City Council Rules and City Charter Ad Hoc Committee

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council Rules and City Charter Ad Hoc Committee will hold a meeting on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. in council chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is for council members to review the Sidney City Charter and City Council rules, to set the next meeting date to continue their work and to consider any other new business.

Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will meet Friday, March 11, at 2 p.m. in the first floor conference room of the Municipal Building, 201 W. Poplar St. The meeting is to certify the scores and ranking for the positions of police officer captain and sergeant.