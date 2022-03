Nan Whaley talks with a group at The Spot as she campaigns for the Democratic nomination for governor of Ohio. Whaley is a former mayor of Dayton serving from 2017 to 2022. Whaley arrived at The Spot on Saturday, March 5.

