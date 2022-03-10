Wilson Health Auxiliary accepting scholarship applications

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary is accepting applications for its annual scholarship until April 15.

Students must meet one of the following criteria to be eligible:

• Students must be graduating in 2022 from a Shelby County high school with plans to enroll in college majoring in the medical field (nursing, physical therapy, respiratory care, pharmacy, medicine, medical technology, etc.).

• Students must be a graduate from a Shelby County high school and currently enrolled in college majoring in the medical field.

Applicants can apply online at https://info.wilsonhealth.org/auxiliary-scholarship-application.

Paper applications are available at Wilson Health’s Main Campus in the main lobby (Door 1). Questions can be directed to Jenny Meyer, volunteer coordinator, at jmeyer@wilsonhealth.org or call 937-498-5390.