Drawing Room Chamber Series to feature Amanda Roberts on hammered dulcimer

TROY — The Troy Hayner Cultural Center will host Amanda Roberts and Company in concert on Tuesday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Inspired by the music of Rich Mullins, Roberts purchased her first hammered dulcimer in 2000. Although she was primarily a performing pianist, she fell in love with the delicate intricacies and challenges of this ancient instrument. In 2017, she won the title 2017 National Hammer Dulcimer Champion at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas. She has performed at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center many times.

Scott Freeman will join her on guitar and mandolin at the March concert. Reservations for this concert are necessary, and free tickets can be reserved at www.TroyHayner.org/music. The series is curated and hosted by Steven Aldredge of Wright State University. Aldredge is a gifted collaborative pianist as well as a soloist and published composer in his own right.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. Most concerts, including the Drawing Room Chamber Concert Series are free to the public. Tickets can be obtained at www.TroyHayner.org/music or by calling 937-339-0457.