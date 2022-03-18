Chilly Jilly’s opens for the season

Penelope Smith, 1, gets a taste of the first Chilly Jilly’s ice cream of her life on Friday, March 18 during season opening day. Holding Penelope is her mother, Tehya Bockrath. Standing, far left, is Penelope’s grandma, Monica Jackson, all of Sidney. Penelope is also the daughter of Caleb Smith.

Penelope Smith, 1, gets a taste of the first Chilly Jilly’s ice cream of her life on Friday, March 18 during season opening day. Holding Penelope is her mother, Tehya Bockrath. Standing, far left, is Penelope’s grandma, Monica Jackson, all of Sidney. Penelope is also the daughter of Caleb Smith. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN031922ChillyJillys.jpg Penelope Smith, 1, gets a taste of the first Chilly Jilly’s ice cream of her life on Friday, March 18 during season opening day. Holding Penelope is her mother, Tehya Bockrath. Standing, far left, is Penelope’s grandma, Monica Jackson, all of Sidney. Penelope is also the daughter of Caleb Smith. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News