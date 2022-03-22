Jackson Center High School to host blood drive

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center High School community blood drive will be held Friday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gym, 204 Linden St., Jackson Center.

Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email [email protected] or call 800-388-GIVE.