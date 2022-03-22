Tipp City Area Arts Council announces An Art Affair

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Area Arts Council’s An Art Affair — a fine arts and fine crafts event — will be held on Saturday, April 9, at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. in Tipp City.

This year’s event will feature the Fine Art Exhibition and Sale in the center’s lobby beginning on Monday, April 4 and culminating the day of the show on April 9. The public may view and purchase art during the Center’s regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from April 5 through April 10. Sponsors of this year’s events include the Tipp Center, the Rusty Harden Studio, and Matt Buehrer of Thrivent Financial.

Attendees may also tour the newly-opened TCAAC Permanent Art Gallery located in the central hall area of the Tipp Center. The Gallery will be open daily from 10 to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays throughout the year. This location will also feature TCAAC member artists’ works for sale, along with We Care Arts displays in the near future.

Artwork created by some of the greater Dayton area’s most talented artists will be featured. Along with the Fine Art Exhibition pieces (many of which are for sale), over 45 booths filled with art — from paintings, to wood, to glass, pottery, and cement — and much more will be available for purchase.

Two local food trucks — El Buen Taco and Griddles & Cheese — will be on site to provide the culinary needs of guests, vendors, and general public. Picnic tables will be available.

Along with visual and culinary artists, the Art Affair on Saturday will feature a wide variety of performing artists from the Dayton area. The musical lineup includes: Rusty Harden and Reyna (Spears) at 10 a.m.; Sonic Skyways at 11 a.m.; Ricky Pat Johnson at noon; Adam West & Chris Heider at 1 p.m.; Novena at 2 p.m.; Reyna & Dana at 3 p.m.; Sharon Lane at 4 p.m.; and Thunder John DeBoer at 5 p.m.

Entrance to the Art Affair at the Tipp Center is in the rear of the building; ample parking is available in the Center’s parking lot, located at the rear of the building. The event is handicapped-accessible.