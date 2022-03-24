Organizers plan for garage sales

ANNA — Area residents and organizations interested in holding garage sales during the Anna Spring Garage Sales on April 29-30 have until April 22 to turn in their ads.

Place $5 (which covers advertising and printing costs) along with A short list of items for sale (in order of importance) and your address in an envelope marked “Garage Sales” and drop in the night deposit box at the Anna Town Hall (west side of building). This must be kept separate from your utility bill payment.

The listings will be available on Thursday April 28, at Anna Market.

Hours of the sales are at the discretion of the sellers. For more information, call Joan at 937-622-5836.