Three blood drives to be held week of April 3

JACKSON CENTER — Three local blood drives will be held in the community the week of April 3.

Grace Lutheran Church in Jackson Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary by setting the goal of 100 blood donors for its community blood drive. Donors in the community can help Grace Lutheran meet the goal by donating Tuesday, April 5, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 627 E. College St., Jackson Center.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host a community blood drive Wednesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

The Sidney Apostolic Temple will host a community blood drive Thursday, April 7, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney.

Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email [email protected] or call 800-388-GIVE.