Troy-Hayner seeking entries for photography competition

TROY — Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s photography competition, “Through Our Eyes 2022”, is seeking entries.

Photographers of all ages, including children, are encouraged to submit photographs. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

This year’s jurors are Timothy Wells, an artist and educator whose work includes photography and installation art and Leiann Stewart, who is the Executive Director of the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau.

All submitted work must be original and current. Photographs with entry fees will be accepted May 13 and 14, 2022. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top entries in each category. Accepted entries will be exhibited at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center May 20 through June 26, 2022.

A complete prospectus and entry form is available online at www.troyhayner.org or at the Hayner Center. “Through Our Eyes 2022” is sponsored by The Friends of Hayner and Judy Deeter.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is open on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.