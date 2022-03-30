Narcotics search warrant served at local residence

SIDNEY — A drug bust on North Main Avenue Wednesday morning led to the seizure of meth, suboxone and marijuana.

According to a press release from Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, the Sidney Police Department executed a narcotic’s search warrant at 505 and 505 ½ N. Main Ave., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m. The initial entry and securing of the locations were accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team (TRT). This is due to the fact that there were multiple residences and deemed a high risk to officer’s safety, the release said.

Recovered during the search were meth, suboxone and marijuana. The investigation is ongoing and charges are likely forthcoming for the occupants who reside at the residence. The case will be reviewed by the Shelby County Prosecutor.

“This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney,” the release said. “Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.”

If anyone has any information about drug activity, they are asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).