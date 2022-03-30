Bernhold named JTD Hospital Foundation Board director

ST. MARYS — The JTD Hospital Foundation has announced the addition of a new director, recently elected to the Board of Directors, Major Bernhold.

Bernhold is from Minster, Ohio and will join the board beginning May, 2022. Bernhold is a life marketing director with The Cincinnati Life Insurance Company. He is actively involved in the Minster Civic Association and volunteers with the American Red Cross. Bernhold is a graduate of University of Dayton with a degree in Business Administration. He serves as the vice chair of the St. Augustine Finance Committee. He also enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Julie Jacobs, executive director of the JTD Hospital Foundation said, “The JTD Hospital Foundation Board of Directors welcomes Major to his new role and are certain he will be an influential asset. Major understands why community support is essential to the future of health care provided by Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and the Grand Lake Health System.

“We are very grateful for the strong and talented group of individuals who serve on the JTD Hospital Foundation Board. They represent the health care interest of the communities we serve. Their mission, to help raise funds for the hospital to help support the care of our patients at Joint Township Hospital, is vital to assuring that we all have quality care close to home.”

To learn more about the JTD Hospital Foundation and the mission of their work visit www.grandlakehealth.org or contact Julie Jacobs at 419-394-3387 ext. 3574.