Piqua Arts Council hires program director

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council recently expanded their organization with hiring a program director.

Taking up this new position will be Seth Regula, who joins the council from Jackson Center, Ohio. Regula was added to the PAC family on Monday, April 4, 2022, where he was welcomed by Executive Director Jordan Knepper and Marketing Director Lily Stewart.

Regula earned his Bachelor of Arts with a major in Music Business and a minor in Business Administration from Bluffton University. During his time there, he acquired many skills in management, including acting as stage managerof the school’s Music Department, as well as currently acting as the assistant to director of the Sidney Civic Band. After graduating from Bluffton in 2019, Regula served as the assistant programmer at Gateway Arts Council in Sidney, Ohio, where he aided in overseeing various events, managing volunteers, and ensuring all hospitality needs were met for visiting artists and bands. Regula also adds various audio and video production experience to his list of skills.

With the addition of a marketing director and various new events and projects in 2021, the Piqua Arts Council cultivated an increase in revenue, sponsorships, social media subscribers and more. Due to this rapid expansion of our organization, they are excited to bring in Regula to fill the Program Director position. Seth will be responsible for the coordination and execution of the organization’s community events. He will work with the executive director in developing program budgets and objectives, in addition to working with the marketing director to put together marketing plans. He will also be responsible for working with committees and managing volunteers in order to reach programming goals.

“Seth brings valuable skills and experience to PAC,” said Knepper. “As we continue to grow and take on new challenges, having someone with Seth’s skills and abilities on the team is going to be a great asset.”

Piqua Arts Council is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to making the arts accessible to the community through presentation, support and education. Piqua Arts Council’s new hours are 10am to 4pm every weekday. More information on Piqua Arts Council can be found at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org.