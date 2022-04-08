On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, April 11, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include allocating voting equipment for the May Primary, election night reporting results, COVID-19 information, policy and procedures for election petitions, deputy polling location supervisor and provisional voting.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The April 11 meeting of the Jackson Center Village Council has been canceled. The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 25.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday, April 12, at 8 p.m. in the high school conference room.

An executive session is planned to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar.

Items on the agenda include a presentation by Nathan Sailor about the Agriculture Capstone for the 2022-23 school year; administrative reports; board member reports; a resolution to administer the third-grade English language arts assessment in a paper and pencil format for the 2022-23 school year; employment; awarding service contracts; accept donations; and accept a resignation.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include a review of the financial report, investment report and payroll, expenses, receipts and general fund balances; committee reports; approval of the 2022 graduates; accepting donations; accepting a resignation and approving an overnight trip.