Raelyn Jones, left, 5, has her nails painted by Abbey Bensman, both of Anna, during a father daughter dance at Anna Elementary on Friday, April 8. Raelyn is the daughter of Shelly and Curtis Jones.

Raelyn Jones, left, 5, has her nails painted by Abbey Bensman, both of Anna, during a father daughter dance at Anna Elementary on Friday, April 8. Raelyn is the daughter of Shelly and Curtis Jones. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_SDN041222FatherDance.jpg Raelyn Jones, left, 5, has her nails painted by Abbey Bensman, both of Anna, during a father daughter dance at Anna Elementary on Friday, April 8. Raelyn is the daughter of Shelly and Curtis Jones. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News