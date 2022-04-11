2022 Miss Chick Pageant registration underway

VERSAILLES — Win $1,000 and a title for life. The 2022 Miss Chick Pageant is sponsored by US Bank and Versailles Poultry Days.

The preliminaries are Friday, June 10, 2022, at noon and finals will be held on the festival grounds located at 459 S. Center St. on Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m. in the former high school gymnasium. The contest is open to females 16 years of age by the day of the contest, and no older than 19 years of age. Limited to high school underclassmen and 2022 graduates. Contestants must reside in Darke County or a contiguous county (Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, Shelby, Auglaize, Preble, Jay, Randolph and Wayne). Register at VersaillesPoultryDays.com.

After 71 years of celebrating vibrant, dynamic young women as part of the Poultry Days Festival, the Miss Chick pageant has earned its place as a rich community tradition. Members of the Miss Chick court promote the festival throughout their reign acting as ambassadors to the Ultimate Frisbee community that participates in the tournament held in conjunction with the festival and at local festivals. The court also participates in philanthropic events that raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Wounded Warrior Project, or conducts events like Confident Chicks; a program created to inspire and uplift young women.

In addition to the honor of representing Poultry Days during their reign, the chosen Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, crown and $1,000; first runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque and $400; and second runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque and $200.

Applicants require a business or club sponsor. Early applicants will receive a discounted entry fee of $5 payable by the sponsor or contestant. The early application deadline for entries will be May 15, 2022. After this date contestants will be subject to a $10 entrance fee. Final deadline for entries is May 31, 2022. Email [email protected] with any questions.

Contestants will be judged on: Appearance – 25%, Clothing – 25%, Poise, ability to speak, platform presence – 25%, and Personal Interview – 25%.

For online registration and festival information, visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com. The 71st annual Versailles Poultry Days festival will be held June 10-12.