Patrol cites 419 with distracted driving

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project recently collaborated in a distracted driving project. The initiative began Monday, April 4 and ended Monday, April 11. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the 6-State Trooper Project, the Patrol cited 419 drivers with distracted driving. In Shelby County, six people were cited. Other citations included four in Auglaize County and 10 in Darke County.

Distracted driving is any non-driving activity with the potential to distract a person from the primary task of driving and increase the risk of crashing. Distractions can be visual, taking eyes off of the road; manual, taking hands off the wheel; or cognitive, taking the mind off driving. Texting while driving is an example that results in all three types of distraction.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

For a complete breakdown of activity, visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/2022_6StateTrooperDistractedDrivingOSHP_PIO.pdf.