Community Easter Egg Hunts announced

SIDNEY — Spring is in the air and the Easter Bunny will be hopping around the area soon.

This year several churches and organizations in the community will be holding egg hunts. Below are the dates, times and details for community egg hunts:

Saturday, April 16

• Hardin United Methodist Church, 6070 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, will hold an egg hunt for children at the Crossroads at 10 a.m. for children two years old through the fifth grade.

• Sidney First Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., will hold an egg hunt for children up to the sixth grade beginning at 10 a.m. The hunt will be held at the church.

• Sidney Alive will host an Easter Egg Hunt on courtsquare at 11:30 a.m. in Downtown Sidney. The egg hunt is open to children through fifth grade.

• The Valley Church in Piqua will be hosting their community-wide annual Eggstravaganza at the Piqua campus, located at 1400 Seidel Parkway, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is drive-thru only and is free and open to the public.

• Botkins will hold its annual Easter egg hunt at the Botkins Community Park beginning at 3:30 p.m. There will be thee age groups: 0-4 years old; 5-8 years old; and 9-12 years old.

Sunday, April 17

• Sidney First United Methodist Church will hold their Easter egg hunt following the 11 a.m. Easter Sunday Service at Julia Lamb Park. The egg hunt is open to children through fifth grade.