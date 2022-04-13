Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

April 2-9

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit handled five emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That was eight fewer calls than the week previous.

There was one call all week in the Houston EMS district, which includes Loramie and Washington Townships, including Lockington and excluding Russia.

There were four dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the Village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, the patient was transported to the hospital.

In the Perry Port Salem District, there were four calls in which Perry Port Salem Rescue and Spirit EMS were both dispatched, with Spirit EMS handling two of the calls. Port Jefferson firefighters first responded to the scene of one call, as Spirit was transporting one patient to the hospital already when a second call came in. Perry Port Salem Rescue was able to send a crew to handle that call. All five of the patients were transported to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.