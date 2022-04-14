Botkins man killed in crash

SIDNEY — A Botkins man lost his life in a Wednesday afternoon fatal crash on County Road 25A.

Darin D. Deal, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 3:07 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a crash with injuries in the 10000 block of County Road 25A. Deputies were dispatched to the scene, where they checked on the drivers of each vehicle.

The preliminary investigation shows a green, 1998 Buick, driven by Deal, was northbound on County Road 25A when he crossed over the center line and into the path of a southbound pickup truck on County Road 25A. The pickup truck, a black, 2016 Ford, was driven by Donald Ritter, 44, of Sidney. The truck driven by Ritter was struck head-on by the Buick Deal was driving; both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

Ritter was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health for precautionary measures, and Deal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. Deal was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Deputies were aided on the scene by Anna Fire and Rescue and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. Deal’s vehicle was towed away by Rose’s Towing. Ritter’s truck was removed from the scene by Mantor Towing.

The investigation is ongoing at this time to try to understand why Deal went left of center, the release said, and is pending the results of the toxicology report.