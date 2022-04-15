On the agendas

Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, April 18, at noon in the conference room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, April. 18, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at the Sidney High School auditorium.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, April 18, at 7 p.m. in the media center. An IDEA Part 2 Special Education funding meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include approving monthly financial reports and expenditures, personnel issues and approving summer school dates.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, April 18, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include approval of the graduating Class of 2022; an extended day field trip to Bowling Green State University for the eighth graders; school sponsored summer overnight experiences taken with permission of the administration; a donation from EMI Corp; reports from maintenance, bus and custodial, elementary principal and high school principal; accept resignations; approve employment of staff and updates on capital projects.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, April 18, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school’s large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, principals, booster organizations and curriculum and instruction; the treasurer’s report; approving the policy for drug testing of students in extracurricular activities; personnel recommendations; and comments from school district and school board members.

Land Reutilization Corporation

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet Tuesday, April 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the annex, 129 E. Court St.

Items on the agenda include the director’s report, update on the demo funding, other available funding, insurance for properties, mowing contract, Wagner property update and donations to the land bank.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, April 20, at 6:45 p.m. in the Helmlinger Board Room at the Board office at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy. The Finance Committee will meet at the same location beginning at 6 p.m.