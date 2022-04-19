SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Wesley A. Southers, 40, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, $211 fine.

Tifany D. Bradley, 30, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, amended to speeding, $261 fine.

Caleb E. Schutte, 19, of Sidney, was charged with reckless operation, $136 fine.

Robert Wolfe, 33, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $111 fine.

Scott D. Long, 40, of Sidney, was charged with operating moving vehicle with temporary permit, $136 fine.

David P. Williams, 40, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.

Whitney E. Worley, 30, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Sandra L. Osborne, 53, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Robert Paul Snarr Jr., 61, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyler Koppin, 28, of Troy, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Hunter Douglas Brown, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reckless operation off highways, $130 fine.

Halie Paige Reeder, 21, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Joanna M. Thomas, 36, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Christopher Close, 43, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.

Patrick E. Allen, 42, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jeramie Wade Wilson, 42, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Ginger L. Williams, 47, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ally Marie Spangler, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Chase Jordan Platfoot, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Isaac Griffith, 18, of Anna, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Julie M. Heitkamp, 43, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Morgan Marie Law, 22, of Elida, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under influence, reasonable control and driving under suspension 12 points, latter charge dismissed, $407 fine.

Richard A. Rodriguez, 57, of Middletown, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Justin M. Leach, 29, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Christal M. Smith, 52, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Kylie Jo Wildermuth, 30, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $106 fine.

John Lawrence Scholz, 54, of Bellfontaine, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Ricardo Taborn, 55, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Shyann Relynn Kinney, 21, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and speeding, $358 fine.

Noah Robert Petropoulos, 19, of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Lisa A. Wilkins, 44, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Melissa D. Ross, 46, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Robert B. Riethman, 74, of Anna, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Mikayla Marie Otis, 25, of Kettlersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Blake C. Carter, 39, of Russells Point, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Cortney Renee White, 27, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Vidya B. Manjuladevi, 26, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Darryl G. Lowe, 27, of Sidney, was charged with peeling/loud exhaust, $136 fine.

Kaleb Tobias Barker, 24, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicholas Abel Contreras, 28, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Micah Slone, 21, of Clayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lydia Gale Frank, 43, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin L. Frazier-Jones, 56, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kylee J. Hicks, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tabitha Lyne Keller, 21, of Sidney, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Mackenzie Potter, 32, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sabrina M. Black, 22, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance and distracted driving enhancement, $236 fine.

Angela Mosler, 48, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Jayleen M. Branscum, 46, of Minster, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

