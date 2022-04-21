SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Shannon R. Vanhoose, 46, of Bellefontaine, was charged with hit and run, reasonable control and contempt, $186 fine.

Darla K. Albers, 61, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kristen Elizabeth Thobe, 30, of Jackson Center, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

William Allen Wiley, 73, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Emma Leeann Cotner, 20, of Russia, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.

Anita K. Doll, 59, of Cridersville, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Simon Ureigh Hicks, 19, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Harry Erlich, 62, of Greenville, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.

Hunter Douglas Brown, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Gwendolyn Rowan, 73, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dalton W. Davis, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Joshua A. Penny, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Leah Kathleen Stone, 24, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Canyon Spencer Underhill, 27, of Marysville, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Robert Randolph Rose, 74, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Tamara L. Lovett, 64, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Trey J. Ranly, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Toronto McBrown, 44, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $131 fine.

Trevon Ashante Smith, 20, of Fort Loramie, was charged with peeling/loud exhaust, $130 fine.

Jordan M. Hermiller, 34, of Ottawa, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Scott Griffith, 22, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kenneth M. Whitworth, 38, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and contempt, $155 fine.

Robert L. A. Shoe, 43, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $165 fine.

Alyssa Mae Bennett, 22, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lillian Mae Schaeffer, 22, of Fletcher, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ravi Teja Soma, 27, of Chandler, Arizona, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sherrie L. Sprague Cotterman, 46, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Clair Ann Shininger, 18, of Ney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Danielle R. Purdy, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Allen White, 48, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Moriah Janae Keller, 22, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christina K. Miller, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Catherine K. Cooper, 39, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Bronson William Griggs, 73, of Ruskin, Florida, was charged with speeding, amended to lighted lights required, $255 fine.

Madison Lake Browning, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Diana M. Carlisle, 51, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Megan Elizabeth Young, 18, of Saint Marys, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Lisa D. Six, 31, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $186 fine.

Morgan Collier, 28, of Quincy, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Keith H. Burkholder, 75, of Lewis Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Szeremi, 46, of Huntsville, Alabama, was charged with driving wrong way on one-way road, $130 fine.

Robert Elihu Clair Jr., 67, of Trenton, was charged with commercial speed, dismissed, $135 fine.

Tyler Rutan, 29, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sade Martika Foy, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $131 fine.

Jamie L. Starrett, 54, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Ye Chen, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Alan Redd, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $121 fine.

Jedidiah D. Linniman, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell