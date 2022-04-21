Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

April 10-16

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit handled five emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That was one less call than the week prior.

There were two calls for the week in the Houston EMS district, which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including Lockington and excluding Russia.

There were two dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including Port Jefferson. In the Houston district, both patients were transported to the hospital.

In the Perry Port Salem District, there were two calls in which Perry Port Salem Rescue and Spirit EMS were both dispatched, with Spirit EMS handling both calls. After being evaluated by EMS personnel, one person refused transport, and the other was transported.

Of the three patients transported, one was taken to Kettering Troy, one to Upper Valley Medical Center, and one to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.