SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Dillon Blair, 22, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.

Jessica A. Jones, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Jeffrey K. Richards, 20, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Kenneth E. Hawson, 80, of Manitou Beach, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Ronald D. Williams, 58, of Winchester, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryder SJ. Gross, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Anna M. Underhill, 52, of Middletown, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Maverick James Ulbrich, 29, of Troy, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Courtney E. Tyra, 35, of Toledo, was charged with no operator’s license, failure to display plate and contempt, $155 fine.

Kari D. Taylor, 41, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine.

Rachel Plummer, 20, of Spencerville, was charged with speeding, $135 charge.

Brandon R. Leon Montgomery, 34, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under suspension, seat belt violation and failure to file registration, latter charge dismissed, $312 fine.

Cindel F. Hollancid, 45, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Michael David Hoenicke, 50, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operate unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Laney Shaw, 24, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Dawn E. Wilson, 65, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $163 fine.

Brad Matthew Hines, 46, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Savanna N. Crumpler, 27, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley L. Zerkle, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

David Anthony Combs Jr., 46, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Milecha Whitacre, 44, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Asia Njeri Chavers, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Austin Tyler Ward, 21, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jessica Brooke Wright, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Karen L. Coleman, 67, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alan Linc Conrad, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Raynisha Raymone Carter, 30, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, $235 fine.

Paul Arthur Chambers, 35, of Anna, was charged with driving under suspension, $138 fine.

Hazelen Lee Higgs, 20, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Barbara A. Finfrock, 63, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

John Franklin Davis, Jr., 36, of Pataskala, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Julio E. Quinones Moll, 35, of Jacksonville, Illinois, was charged with speeding, amended to lighted lights required, $255 fine.

Ryan Thomas Sutter, 33, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Devonte Weatherspoon, 23,of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.

Douglas Parker Stewart, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jonathan R. Bonnoront, 67, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Isaac Barnes, 44, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rachel L. Hamblin, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $255 fine.

Joshua L. Cox, of Port Jefferson, was charged with failure to display plate, $136 fine.

Theresa Marie Hathaway, 43, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Randy Jarvis, 32, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Caleb Jaiden Larue, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert J. Luckey III, 41, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Karsten Christopher Stoller, 40, of Middle Point, was charged with driving under suspension and tail lights-rear license plate, latter charge dismissed, $355 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

