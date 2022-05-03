SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jeremy L. Jones, 31, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $388 fine.

Ashley Lynna Berry, 33, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.

Sarah N. Bettinger, 24, of Anna, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Holly Lynn Evans, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $131 fine.

Matthew L. Rittenberry, 31, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kelli Rickard, 42, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Kevin L. Featheringham, 55, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Vornholt, 73, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Logan Morgan Coffey, 19, of Waynesville, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

McKenzie Brown, 20, of Kenton, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.

Christopher M. Wade, 44, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $388 fine.

Alexa Marie White, 22, of Bernie, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Patricia Amber Tippie, 28, of Lima, was charged with two counts of driving under suspension, speeding, failure to display plate, and contempt, all dismissed except driving under suspension, $432 fine.

Kimberly S. Barhorst, 57, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Phillip Matthew Fisher, 19, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathan L. Caudill, 27, of St. Paris, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Julia Marie Plessinger, 50, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gabriel J. Gage Baker, 22, of Sidney, was charged with operation of low-speed, under-speed, or utility vehicle, or mini truck, $136 fine.

Keith Alan Metzger, 50, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric K. Thobe, 43, of Yorkshire, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Kylen Deshawn Doyle Hicks, 29, of Jackson, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Debra L. Hagan, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop at a traffic light, $130 fine.

Logan Mark Perkins, 25, of Russia, was charged with right of way on public highway, $130 fine.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Qahtani, 32, of Marysville, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Eric L. Stiggers, 43, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $180 fine.

Preston L. Sanders, 23, of Anna, was charged with driving while texting, $261 fine.

Ronda Michelle Norris, 46, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Anthony Chandler Martin, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Billy Ray Henderson, 49, of Mount Orab, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Heath Hunter Grant, 55, of Westerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Megan Taylor Dillon, 20, of West Liberty, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kayla Hartley, 25, of Chillicothe, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Randy Hurst, 60, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under the influence, dismissed, $111 fine.

Michael Allan Brideweser III, 22, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $186 fine.

Brittany M. Vanhook, 29, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Derek Daniel Maynard, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Laura J. Triplett, 51, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Cody Daniel Vorhees, 24, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Skylar L. Hough, 18, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Brandy Kyla Huddleston, 34, of Port Jefferson, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Dustin T. Wells, 29, of Lewistown, was charged with driving under suspension, $355 fine.

Zachery Scott Felver, 28, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, amended to lighted lights required, $161 fine.

Michael A. Watercutter, 69, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Lindsay Marie Curry, 35, of Springfield, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Geovani Lopez, 38, of Cincinnati, was charged with no operator’s license, $180 fine.

Joshua Lee Baker Jr., 23, of Greenville, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.

Christopher G. Osterkamp, 37, of Erlanger, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kelley Butcher, 62, of Troy, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Mark A. White, 25, of Sidney, was charged with failure to display plate, $136 fine.

Paul John Townsend, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Caleb Joseph Flory, 24, of Arcanum, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eriq Daquan Josey, 26, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alex Baker, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Denise Marie Norton, 57, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jeffrey L. Eichelberger, 37, of Sidney, was charged with use of unauthorized plates and expired plates, latter charge dismissed, $188 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

