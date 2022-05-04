Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

• The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “Sergeant York” at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The film is free and includes an informational introduction to the film. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

MONDAY, MAY 9

• Brukner Nature Center will host a Zoom Wildlife Chat from 3:30 to 4 p.m. where they will discuss all things related to the white-tailed deer. The Zoom virtual event is free and pre-registration is required. Please contact [email protected] to register. The event login link will be emailed to participants on Friday, May 6.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

• Portals to Piqua’s Past will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. May’s topic is on unions.