Area Agency on Aging offers end-of-life planning workshop

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging will present a 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshop from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, online via Zoom.

The cost is $40 to earn CEUS or $20 to attend without CEUs. This training meets the Ohio CSWMFT Board ethics training requirement. Advance registration is requested by May 20.

More information and the registration form is available at https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing [email protected]

The presenter is Judy A. LaMusga, attorney and counselor-at-law. LaMusga has 35 years of public service serving individuals living with disabilities and their families. Since opening her practice, LaMusga Law Office, LLC, she has worked for over 15 years as an attorney-at-law in the Miami Valley region specializing in planning for persons with disabilities, elder-law planning, estate planning, end-of-life planning and guardianship.

End-of-life planning is about people and their emotional, physical and mental well-being. Health care professionals working with individuals who are, or are nearing, the end of life can have a difficult and uncomfortable time during these conversations. This workshop will assist professionals in having these important conversations so that when the end of life occurs, a burden of love can exist instead of a burden of guilt.

Workshop participants will learn the legal framework of end-of-life planning including health care powers of attorney, living wills, do not resuscitate (DNR), physician medical order and final disposition of remains. Most importantly, attendees will learn about the human, ethical framework for end-of-life planning.

The Ohio Board of Nursing accepts events approved for counselors and social workers for continuing nursing education.