Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

April 24-30

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit handled seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That was two less calls than the week prior.

All of last week’s emergencies occurred between Sunday and Tuesday; there were no calls the remainder of the week.

Six of the seven calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships, including Lockington and excluding Russia.

There weren’t any dispatches in the Perry Port Salem District, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the Village of Port Jefferson.

Perry Port Salem Rescue and Spirit EMS were both dispatched to handle a mutual-aid EMS call for Quincy Fire/EMS in Logan County but were cancelled after marking en-route.

In the Houston district, four of the six patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused transport after accidentally activating a medical alert devise, the other refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel.

While Spirit responded, Versailles EMS and Russia Fire first responders handled one dispatch in Loramie Township.

Lockington firefighters and Shelby County deputies assisted Spirit EMS on two calls, one of which was a reported injury accident, the other being a cardiac arrest.

Of the four patients transported in all last week, one was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center; one to Kettering Health Troy; and two to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.