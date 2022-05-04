DARE graduation held

Xavier Rhoades, left, 11, of Russia, shakes hands with Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye who presented him with his DARE program graduation certificate at Russia Local School on Wednesday, May 4. Fifth-grade students from Anna, Fairlawn and Russia graduated from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE program which is run by Deputy Brian Strunk. The students learned about avoiding drug use and also staying safe in other situations. Xavier is the son of Angela and Kurt Rhoades.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News