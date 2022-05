LOCKINGTON — The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will hold a barbecue chicken and pork chop dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

Meals include a choice of chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, chips, a dinner roll and a drink for $10. Meals are dine-in or carry out.

Additionally, there will be a Jeep show during the meal.

The last meal will be held Sunday, June 19.