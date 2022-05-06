On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

City council will receive the following four presentations: city planner introduction; police week proclamation; police officer of the year; police awards

The following four ordinance will be introduced to council:

• To make supplemental appropriations for the year 2022;

• To authorize the termination of a property tax exemption;

• To assess the cost of I & I sanitary building drain inspections;

• To amend the traffic control map to prohibit the parking or standing of vehicles on certain streets in Burr Oak Subdivision, phases I and II.

City Council is expected to adopt five resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize the submittal of an application with the Ohio Department of TRANSPORTATION (ODOT) office of aviation for Ohio Airport grant funds for apron improvements at the Sidney City Airport.

• To authorize the city manager to advertise for bids for various items and projects.

• To reappoint Michael Goubeaux to the Board of Building Code Appeals.

• To authorize the filing of an application with the ODOT For grants through the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration, and the state of Ohio, as authorized under federal transit laws and state of Ohio laws, and execution of a contract with ODOT upon grant project approval.

• To authorize the city manager to enter into a contract with the ODOT for the elderly and disabled fare assistance program.

There will also be a discussion on Shelby Public Transit rates.

Council will go into an executive session to consider pending or imminent court action.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education has called for a special meeting to be held Sunday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school conference room. The purpose is to hold an executive session for the purpose of employment and compensation of a public employee.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. in the village hall.

Council will recognize Brianna Fitzgerald, a senior at Jackson Center High School for receiving the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship from American Municipal Power. They will also recognize first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out of hospital medical care providers by reading a Proclamation declaring the week of May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services week.

Committee, department and administrator reports will be given. A resolution declaring it necessary to levy a tax in excess of the 0 mill limitation will also be discussed and approved.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, committee reports, hiring personnel, hiring supplemental contracts, renewing certified and classified staff contracts, hiring seasonal help and accepting donations.