A game of catch

Chloe, an 8-year-old Australian shepherd, chases down a frisbee thrown by her co-owner Tricia Atwood in their yard along Broadway Avenue on Sunday, May 8. Mild weather had people and their dogs out enjoying the weather. Chloe is also owned by Scott Atwood.

Chloe, an 8-year-old Australian shepherd, chases down a frisbee thrown by her co-owner Tricia Atwood in their yard along Broadway Avenue on Sunday, May 8. Mild weather had people and their dogs out enjoying the weather. Chloe is also owned by Scott Atwood. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN051022dogcatch.jpg Chloe, an 8-year-old Australian shepherd, chases down a frisbee thrown by her co-owner Tricia Atwood in their yard along Broadway Avenue on Sunday, May 8. Mild weather had people and their dogs out enjoying the weather. Chloe is also owned by Scott Atwood. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News