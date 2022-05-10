SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Henry Beryle Wurth Jr., 76, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob J. Proffitt, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Alicia Christine Weadock, 21, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Heather N. Kies, 35, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Martha M. Mummey, 63, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Lori Pence, 59, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael A. Burkholder, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Jerry Allen Lucas, 51, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

River Alonzo Montoya, 26, of Wyoming, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathaniel Lee Graham, 30, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Alexander Frederick McCoy, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under the influence, $488 fine.

Zachary Andrew Hemmelgarn, 24, of Minster, was charged with insecure load, $130 fine.

Jayden L. Nicely, 22, of Covington, was charged with failure to stop after accident and driving within lanes/continuous lines, latter charge dismissed, $914 fine.

Maura L. Baumer, 18, of Minster, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Laura M. Simon, 66, of Russia, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Lamar R. Taborn, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Pamela G. Leckey, 56, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

William Benton Gillespie, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Dustin Cornett, 32, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jaden Ashton Swiger, 18, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Cameron Bradley Linton, 22, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dawn E. Mooney, 49, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard Paul, 42, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeanne Marie Peacock, 64, of Avon Lake, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Keanua Marie Rismiller, 21, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared D. Roach, 19, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $187 fine.

Victoria L. Roeder, 29, of Lima, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Robert Steinke, 69, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lindsay Brook Roth, 34, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and signal lights, latter charge dismissed, $207 fine.

Latonya Renee Magee, 58, of McDonald, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Curtis David McMaster, 27, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Michael Peters, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jacquelyn Michelle Schemmel, 21, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kenzie Lee Schroer, 23, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessy Allen Silver, 30, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gregory Richard Stueve, 54, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Eugene Carl Teague, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacqueline M. Troller, 38, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Vincent Robert Williams, 41, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James E. Wolf, 51, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Patricia D. Curtner, 51, of Piqua, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Tadd A. Martin, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Briana Delois Griffin, 25, of Lima, was charged with speeding and display of plates/sticker, $160 fine.

Jeff A. Mowery, 55, of Fletcher, was charged with no operator’s license and expired plates, latter charge dismissed, $188 fine.

Jessica Dawn Carey, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Rebecca A. Egbert, 63, of Anna, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Alexis Elliston, 20, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Susan M. Adams, 51, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

John Paul Remy, 52, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Rode, 28, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jennifer M. Weeks, 50, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Edward Finley Jr., 29, of River Rouge, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Trevor J. Sosby, 19, of Jackson Center, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Shania Lea Lamoureux, 24, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Frank C. Cardo, 64, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Golden Henry Stouder, 44, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert Howell, 23, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Annie Zheng, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

