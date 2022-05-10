SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Henry Beryle Wurth Jr., 76, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jacob J. Proffitt, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Alicia Christine Weadock, 21, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Heather N. Kies, 35, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Martha M. Mummey, 63, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Lori Pence, 59, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael A. Burkholder, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Jerry Allen Lucas, 51, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
River Alonzo Montoya, 26, of Wyoming, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nathaniel Lee Graham, 30, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Alexander Frederick McCoy, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under the influence, $488 fine.
Zachary Andrew Hemmelgarn, 24, of Minster, was charged with insecure load, $130 fine.
Jayden L. Nicely, 22, of Covington, was charged with failure to stop after accident and driving within lanes/continuous lines, latter charge dismissed, $914 fine.
Maura L. Baumer, 18, of Minster, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Laura M. Simon, 66, of Russia, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Lamar R. Taborn, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Pamela G. Leckey, 56, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
William Benton Gillespie, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Dustin Cornett, 32, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Jaden Ashton Swiger, 18, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Cameron Bradley Linton, 22, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dawn E. Mooney, 49, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Richard Paul, 42, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jeanne Marie Peacock, 64, of Avon Lake, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Keanua Marie Rismiller, 21, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jared D. Roach, 19, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $187 fine.
Victoria L. Roeder, 29, of Lima, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Robert Steinke, 69, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lindsay Brook Roth, 34, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and signal lights, latter charge dismissed, $207 fine.
Latonya Renee Magee, 58, of McDonald, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Curtis David McMaster, 27, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Justin Michael Peters, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Jacquelyn Michelle Schemmel, 21, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kenzie Lee Schroer, 23, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jessy Allen Silver, 30, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gregory Richard Stueve, 54, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jacob Eugene Carl Teague, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jacqueline M. Troller, 38, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Vincent Robert Williams, 41, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
James E. Wolf, 51, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Patricia D. Curtner, 51, of Piqua, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Tadd A. Martin, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Briana Delois Griffin, 25, of Lima, was charged with speeding and display of plates/sticker, $160 fine.
Jeff A. Mowery, 55, of Fletcher, was charged with no operator’s license and expired plates, latter charge dismissed, $188 fine.
Jessica Dawn Carey, 30, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Rebecca A. Egbert, 63, of Anna, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Alexis Elliston, 20, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Susan M. Adams, 51, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
John Paul Remy, 52, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Justin Rode, 28, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jennifer M. Weeks, 50, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
John Edward Finley Jr., 29, of River Rouge, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Trevor J. Sosby, 19, of Jackson Center, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Shania Lea Lamoureux, 24, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Frank C. Cardo, 64, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Golden Henry Stouder, 44, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Robert Howell, 23, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Annie Zheng, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell