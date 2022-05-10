Learning to fish

Volunteer Bill Mentges, left, helps Ashton Rockwell, 9, both of Sidney, put some fresh bait on his hook during The Bent Finger Fly Fishing Camp and Conservation Awareness event. The event was held at Amos Lake in Tawawa Park. The event was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society with the Bent Finger organization. City of Sidney students fished and learned about water quality from speaker Jordan Hoewischer, of Columbus. Ashton is the son of Jasmine Bird and Chance Rockwell.

