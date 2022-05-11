Ashley Ray to headline festival

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre and Sidney Alive has announced the headlining act for The Sidney Music and Arts Festival Friday night performance: Ashley Ray.

Born and raised in Lawrence, Kansas, Ashley Ray has written songs for artists like Little Big Town, Lori McKenna, Sean McConnell, Wade Bowen, Charles Kelly (Lady Antebellum) and Caroline Spence. Alongside friend and fellow artist, Sean McConnell, the two pinned the current Little Big Town single, “The Daughters” with LBT’s own Karen Fairchild.

Ray’s newest album, Pauline, translates like a memoir: she writes about her home, family, the people she’s lost, decisions and dreams with the kind of grace that only comes with embracing who you are – and then summoning the courage to share it. Pauline was released in early 2020 to critical acclaim and NPR featured her in it’s coveted Tiny Desk Concert series to close out the year.

This concert will take place Friday, June 17, as a part of The Sidney Music and Arts Festival.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for standing room (general admission) and $25 for reserved seating.

You can purchase tickets and get more information at www.Sidneytheatre.org.