Open auditions set for summer musicals

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is will hold open auditions for its two summer musicals, “Matilda” and “Cabaret.”

Auditions will be held Tuesday, May 17, and Wednesday, April 18, from 4 to 6:30 p.m..

It is free to audition, and this is opportunity is open to both new and experienced actors, singers, and dancers. Open auditions are also a good opportunity for people who might be too nervous to audition for lead characters, or might not be able to make the time commitment necessary for bigger roles.

Those interested in auditioning must sign up online to audition at www.sidneytheatre.org.