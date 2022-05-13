Retired teachers announce scholarship recipient

SIDNEY —The Shelby County Retured Teachers Association recently awarded Ethan Pleiman with its annual $500 scholarship.

Pleiman is a 2019 graduate of Fort Loramie High School and currently attends Bowling Green State University, where he will be a senior in the fall. He is a middle school education major with a concentration in math and science and maintains a 3.82 GPA.

Pleiman is the son of Kevin and Shelly Pleiman. He has been very involved in activities at his high school and in his community and has continued this involvement with his college endeavors.

He will be honored at the August luncheon meeting and will be presented with his check at that time.

The scholarship program is sponsored by retired teachers from the Shelby County school systems. The funds have been collected by donations, sales and memorials.