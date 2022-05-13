Twenty One Barrels to host first Music in the Vines Series

BRADFORD — Twenty One Barrels, a small craft cidery and winery located near the border of Darke and Miami counties, will be hosting their first ever Music In The Vines Series this summer.

The series will feature live entertainment from a broad range of talented local musicians and local food vendors. In addition to showcasing local food and music, the series will promote a different local area non-profit each month. At the end of each month Twenty One Barrels will donate a portion of their sales as well as any donations collected from attendees to that featured non-profit.

The music series will be free to attend and will take place each weekend June through September. Guests will be able to purchase food and drinks to enjoy while relaxing on the spacious outdoor patio or attendees can bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets to sit amongst the vines. In an effort to help raise money for the Bradford Fire & Rescue, Miami County Animal Shelter, Darke County Parks District, and the Darke County United Way, Twenty One Barrels will help spread awareness about their cause and encourage attendees to donate during their visit.

The series kicks off on Saturday, June 4, and will run through Friday, Sept. 30 with events taking place on Friday and Saturday evenings for attendees 21 and older. Detailed event information can be found online at www.21barrels.com or at www.facebook.com/21barrelswine. Subscriptions to the newsletter via the website are also available for those who wish to stay up to date on all the happenings at the winery throughout the year.

Twenty One Barrels would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of the Music in the Vines series: Quint Creative Signs, RJ Wessling Home Inspectors, Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness & Acupuncture, Wayne Healthcare, Apple Farm Service, J&S Lathe Works, and The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Company.