2022 Riverside graduation

Olivia Perk, left, gets some help putting on her chords from Kirstin Schlumbohm before the start of the Riverside High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.

Olivia Perk, left, gets some help putting on her chords from Kirstin Schlumbohm before the start of the Riverside High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Karli Robinson, left, and Skylee Angles take selfies before the start of the Riverside High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tyrique Johnson tries to adjust his cap before the start of the Riverside High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The Riverside High School Choir performs during the Riverside High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Salutatorian Allison Buchenroth gives a commencement speech during the Riverside High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Chase Davidson gives a commencement speech during the Riverside High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Madelyn Rose Sanford, left, is recognized by Riverside Principal Kelly Kauffman as one of the Riverside seniors graduating summa cum laude.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Zachary Shaun Armbruster stands as he is recognized with other students who had received college scholarships.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Gracie Mae Fry, left, receives her high school diploma from Riverside Local Schools Superintendent Scott Mann.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Owen James Holycross walks away with his diploma during the Riverside High School class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Members of the Riverside High School Class of 2022 toss their caps at the end of their commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Members of the Riverside High School Class of 2022 toss their caps at the end of their commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.

