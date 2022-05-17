Shelby County United Way approves $984,000 in allocations

SIDNEY — President Scott Barr has reported the Shelby County United Way recently completed the annual partner agency allocation process in March and, April.

Six allocation teams consisting of over forty people including Board Members, Company, and Community Volunteers conducted agency reviews. The teams were comprised of the following Impact Areas: Investing in Youth & Families 1, Investing in Youth and Families 2, Promoting Health & Well Being, Supporting Critical Human Needs, Rebuilding from Adversity, and Community-Wide Initiatives.

“We continue to add new people to the allocation process which provides accountability and ensures the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs. We leverage the experience and skill set of our board of directors and community volunteers to evaluate and make recommendations to our partners,” said Barr.

In addition to the 20 member board of directors, this year’s Community Volunteers were Connie Barhorst, Air Handling Equipment; Doug Borchers, Superior Aluminum; Ed Borchers, retired Superior Aluminum; John Bertsch, Detailed Machining; Shirae Reeves, US Bank; Jackie Davis, Mutual Federal; Bruce Hetzler, NK Parts; Mickey Hamer, retired Cargill; Cameron Eisenhart, Sidney Body CarStar; Chad Geuy, Shaffer Manufacturing; Roxanne Fawcett, Edgewell; Andrew Bowsher, city of Sidney, Andrea Flowers-Guckes, Cargill; Cody Lee, Everyday Manufacturing; Jim Hill, Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership; Julia Frantz, Elizabeth New Life Center; Brittney Fullenkamp, Airstream; Jana Potts, former United Way employee; Josh Ross, Ruese Insurance; and Jami Young, Electro Controls.

“Our commitment of $984,000 is a slight increase over last year. In addition to our allocation commitments, we had approximately $120,000 in out of county designations to employees home United Way’s or counties. Our investment in the region exceeds $1.1 million dollars and with awarded grants well exceeds over 40 local organizations,” said Barr.

The Board of Trustees approved the recommended agency allocations during their May Board Meeting. The agencies’ awards are:

• CASA/GAL, $20,000

• SafeHaven, $18,000

• Clear Creek Farms, $30,000

• Compassionate Care, $75,000

• Victim Services, $35,000

• Samaritan Works, $60,000

• Emergency Housing & Utilities, $18,000

• Mercy Mission House, $50,000

• Alpha Community Center, $47,500

• IMPACT Program, $25,000

• Big Brothers Big Sisters, $40,000

• Catholic Social Services Counseling, $30,000

• Imagination Library, $12,000

• Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts, $30,000

• New Choices, $55,000

• Rehabilitation Center, $20,000

• Sheriff’s STAR House, $35,000

• Workforce Partnership Career Coach, $15,000

• Senior Center Sidney/Shelby County, $40,000

• Shelby County ESC Opportunity School, $13,000

• Shelby County ARC, $17,000

• Sidney/Shelby County YMCA Childcare, $90,000

• Catholic Social Services Senior Health, $40,000

• Wilma Valentine CLC, $70,000

• Agape Distribution, $42,500

• 211, $6,000

• Special Project Grant Pool, $30,000

• Student United Way Grant Pool, $10,000

• POWER Grant Pool, $10,000

For a total of $984,000 in allocations.

