Botkins Carousel Pageant set for June 10

BOTKINS — The 2022 Botkins Carousel Pageant will be held at the Botkins High School on June 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. The contestants will be judged on poise, street dress, a talent or entertainment, formal gown and walk, and two questions. The girls are each representing different clubs at the school and have been chosen by their peers.

This year, the pageant is open to the public. Former pageant winners may attend at no charge however no personal invitations will be mailed out.

This year’s contestants are:

• Kennedi Doseck is representing Student Council and will be escorted by Carson Motter. She is performing a skit. Her parents are Bob and Jenni Doseck, and his parents are Robert and Stacy Motter.

• Mallory Goubeaux is representing FTA. Her escort is Carter Pleiman and her parents are Diane and Mark Goubeaux. His parents are Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman. She is dancing for her talent.

• Lydia Dietz is representing Varsity B, and will be escorted by Keaton Schnippel. Her parents are Casey and Todd Dietz, and his parents are Keith and Jana Schnippel. She will be performing a speech.

• Alaina Jutte is representing Foreign Language. Her escort is Jacob Yenser. Her parents are Rick and Stacy Jutte, and his parents are Donna and Andy Yenser. She will be doing a skit.

• Hope Alig is representing the Band. Her escort is Ben Ewry. Her parents are Jason and Candy Alig, and his parents are Patrick and Shelly Ewry. She will be playing a musical instrument.

• Natalia Wiley is representing Choir and will be escorted by Austin Rogers. Her parents are Todd Wiley and Kathe and Gene Meabon, and his parents are Jason and Angela Rogers. She is singing for her talent.

• Ella Aufderhaar is representing FCCLA and will be escorted by Seth Bajwa. Her parents are Brad and Joy Aufderhaar, and his parents are Cathy and Raj Bajwa. She will be singing as her talent.

• Katelyn Kinsella is representing FFA and her escort is Brady Steinke. Her parents are Bob and Jill Kinsella, and his parents are Brad and Jesse Steinke. She will be performing a speech.