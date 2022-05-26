Deer crossing

A deer runs across Riverside Drive near Flanagan Sports Complex on Thursday, May 26. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, “Ohio’s deer herd has grown from about 17,000 deer in 1970 to an estimated 700,000 deer today.”

A deer runs across Riverside Drive near Flanagan Sports Complex on Thursday, May 26. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, “Ohioճ deer herd has grown from about 17,000 deer in 1970 to an estimated 700,000 deer today.” https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN052722DeerRoad.jpg A deer runs across Riverside Drive near Flanagan Sports Complex on Thursday, May 26. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, “Ohioճ deer herd has grown from about 17,000 deer in 1970 to an estimated 700,000 deer today.” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News