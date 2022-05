WiseBridge After Hours

Vice President of Sidney-Shelby Co Chamber of Commerce Dawn Eilert, left, chats with WiseBridge Wealth Management Owner Cindy Helman. Helman was celebrating WiseBridge Wealth Management’s one year anniversary of her company with a “Business After Hours” get together on Wednesday, May 25.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News