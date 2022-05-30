Rock Piqua Food Truck & Music Festival returns

PIQUA — The annual Rock Piqua Food Truck & Music Festival is back with more enthusiasm and a new theme.

Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua’s famous event is kicking it all the way back to the 1960s. The free festival will take place on Saturday, June 18 in Downtown Piqua from 3 to 11 p.m.

In addition to all of the happenings in this year’s Food Truck & Music Festival, the car show is making a return. With some of the best looking and sounding cars from all around, the fifth Annual Rock ‘N Roll Car Show will feature over 200 cars that stretch along Piqua’s Main Street. This year’s Rock ‘N Roll Car Show will be on display from noon to 5 p.m. More information and pre-registration can be found at www.RockPiqua.com.

The 2022 Rock Piqua Food Truck & Music Festival is bringing the best hits from the 60s performed by famous cover bands on the main stage, along with many local bands to perform on the second stage to provide a wide variety of music throughout the day. The main stage will feature this year’s headliner, Aftermath: Experience the Sixties, as well as Hi-Fi Honey and Driving Force.

Coming back again to perform on the second stage this year are Cole Ritter and The Night Owls and Matt Waters and the Recipe. Rock Piqua will also bring a variety of food trucks to the festival including Chicago Gyros and Dogs, G’s Cue BBQ, Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza, Susie’s Big Dipper and Tin Roof Mobile Cuisine.

Leading off the day at 3 p.m. will be local band, Driving Force, and closing out the night will be the famous Aftermath, performing around 9 p.m. and continuing until at least 11 p.m. Aftermath: Experience the Sixties show recreates the sights and sounds of the 60s featuring authentic reproductions of some of the most memorable songs from the 60s. With period-correct costuming and nearly perfect sounds from the era, it’s easy for the audience to go back in time while watching, listening and enjoying the band deliver a spot-on, family-friendly performance. The band performs hits from the Beatles, Byrds & ‘Stones to the Monkees, Grass Roots, Turtles and Strawberry Alarm Clock and more, and has shared the stage with the likes of The Hollies, 1964 The Tribute, Peter Noone, The Vogues, Gary Lewis & The Playboys, The Buckinghams, 1910 Fruitgum Co. and several other national acts.

The Rock Piqua Food Truck & Music Festival is made possible through sponsors headlined by the City of Piqua, Edison State Community College, Emerson Climate, Epsilyte, French Oil Mill & Machinery and Park National Bank. Opening Act Sponsors are A.M. Leonard, Buckeye Insurance Group, Bud Light, Hartzell Industries, Heartland Piqua, Jackson Tube Service, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance and Winans Chocolates + Coffees.

For more information about the 2022 Rock Piqua Food Truck & Music Festival and the 5th Annual Rock ‘N Roll Car Show, visit www.RockPiqua.com or Facebook at www.Facebook.com/RockPiqua.