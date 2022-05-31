Senate passes $3.5 billion investment in Ohio’s communities

COLUMBUS — Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, has announced the rolllout of the state’s capital budget, a $3.5 billion investment in Ohio’s infrastructure and local community projects.

The legislature generally approves a capital budget every two years, and the bill funds needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, and mental health and addiction facilities.

Huffman secured more than $12 million in funding for multiple projects across the 12th Senate District, which includes Shelby and Auglaize counties.

“Too often Ohio’s smaller communities are overlooked, yet they represent the backbone of Ohio,” said Huffman. “I’m proud that being from Lima, I was able to secure this key funding for community projects that our neighbors will be able to see make a difference in here at home.”

Shelby County funded projects ($1,272,000) include Sidney Feeder Canal Bike Trail, $500,000; Botkins Community Park, $300,000; Lockington Trail Bridge, $250,000; village of Fort Loramie Community Park Improvements, $122,000; and The Historic Sidney Theater Phase II, $100,000.

Auglaize County funded projects ($1,110,000) include St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House, $500,000; Cridersville/Legacy Park Shelter House, $300,000; New Knoxville Splash Pad and Shelter House, $110,000; Armstrong Air & Space Museum, $100,000; Wapakoneta Waterpark, $50,000; and Auglaize County Fairgrounds Piehl Family Parking Lot, $50,000.

Darke County funded projects ($626,000) include Darke County Art Trail, $180,000; Ward Park Swimming Pool, $171,000; John and Iris Hathaway Education and Community Center, $125,000; and Greenville Downtown Park, $150,000.

Other projects include:

Allen County funded projects ($7,370,000) are Apollo Regional Training Safety Program, $2.5 million; Lima Community Pool, $2.4 million; Allen County Memorial Hall Improvements, $1.0 million; Lima Rotary Community Stage & Park, $800,000; Allen County Fair Youth Show Arena, $310,000; Schoonover Observatory Improvements, $250,000; Allen County Fair Multi-purpose Storage Building Allen County Museum, $60,000; and Allen County Museum, $50,000.

Champaign County funded projects ($1,200,000) are: Champaign Aviation Museum Improvements, $500,000; Champaign County Historical Society-Museum Additions, $300,000;

Gloria Theatre and the Urbana Youth Center Improvements, $300,000; and The Pony Wagon Trail, $100,000.

Logan County funded projects ($875,000) are Indian Lake Maintenance, $500,000; Lutheran Community Services Building, $200,000; Bellefontaine Blue Jacket Park Chippewa Park Shelter House, $135,000; and Chippewa Park Shelter house $40,000.

Mercer County funded projects ($500,000) are Fort Recovery Opera House, $500,000.

An other item included is the Indian Lake clearing (operational funds), $750,000 from the General Revenue Fund.

Once approved by both chambers, the bill will go to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.