New Sidney laundry service takes a load off busy customers

SIDNEY — Morgan Noffsinger, a Sidney resident and a stay-at-home mom with three kids, decided in April that she was going to take a chore she could do practically every day with a family of five — laundry — and turn it into a business called Messy Bun Mama’s Laundry Service that operates in Shelby County.

“Most people have two chores that they hate, and they are typically laundry and dishes, and I do not like to do dishes either, so I picked laundry,” Noffsinger said. “As a stay-at-home mom I feel like all I do is laundry, and I love it.”

Here’s how it works: a customer gathers their dirty laundry into baskets or trash bags, and Noffsinger will handle pick up, washing, drying, folding, and drop off. Noffsinger typically uses her own products, which are usually Gain brand, unless a customer prefers to send their own, and she will wash materials in cold water and dry on low heat unless told otherwise. Hang drying is also an option if the customer provides hangers and the weather permits. The whole process usually takes 24 to 48 hours.

There is a $15 booking fee that will be credited toward the bill in the end, and the rates are $15 per load, $10 for full/twin comforter sets, $20 for king/queen comforter sets, $5 per throw blanket, and $20 per load of work uniforms. If the customer lives outside of Sidney, there will be a non-refundable travel fee of up to $20 depending on how far away the city is. Customers can pay with cash or credit/debit cards. The business also has digital gift cards available to purchase on the website.

The business has had 15 customers so far, all of which are Sidney residents, and most of them return.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Noffsinger used to work factory jobs. She also ran a Boost Mobile for a year and studied business, marketing and accounting at the McCann School of Business and Technology, so she had experience before she started.

“Technically you don’t have to have a business degree or anything like that but having the knowledge does help,” Noffsinger said.

Some people might get the idea that the business is just for busy moms due to the name, but Noffsinger said anyone can use her services and benefit from it.

“It’s not just for moms. It’s for moms, dads; you don’t even have to have kids,” Noffsinger said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, I will help you.”

Messy Bun Mama’s Laundry Service operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday with Fridays reserved for drop-off only. Noffsinger operates the business out of her house, but eventually, she wants to expand into a brick-and-mortar location somewhere in Sidney.

For more information, visit the Messy Bun Mama’s Laundry Service website or Facebook page.

