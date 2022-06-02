Darke County Parks to hold native plant sale

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ native plant sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center on Saturday, June 4.

This year, DCP is welcoming four native plant vendors who will be selling a large variety of native plants, trees and shrubs. Vendors include Down Nature’s Path, The Milkweed Patch, Native Ohio Plants and Deeply Rooted Landscapes.

In addition to the native plant sale, members from the West Central Ohio Gourd Patch will have gourd crafts and plants for sale.

For more information, please contact Darke County Parks at 937-548-0165.