Experienced graphic designer starts business in Sidney

SIDNEY – Whether it’s restaurant menus, newsletters, or anything in between, Marci Johnson, a graphic designer with over 18 years of experience, has probably created one. In March, she started her own graphic design business called Marci Lynn Design, LLC which is based out of Sidney.

Johnson has worked for a handful of companies since she graduated from the Modern College of Design (formerly known as the School of Advertising Art) in 1996, including the Barry Company in Indiana, Roberts Furniture and Mattress, and Creative Marketing Strategies in Sidney. She has also done freelance work while being a stay-at-home mom in between jobs.

“I’d worked for agencies for a good long time, and I had the knowledge to go out on my own,” Johnson said.

Some clients continued to work with Johnson after she stopped working at Creative Marketing Strategies, and she has also acquired new clients since March.

So far, she has created newsletters and brochures for Agape Distribution in Sidney, menus and a website for K&J’s Ice Cream in Sidney, and a logo and signs for the Great Miami Riverway. Johnson has also worked with the United Way of Greater Lima and the Fisher-Titus Medical Center in northern Ohio. She said a lot of her business comes from word of mouth.

Her favorite part about the graphic design process is working with the marketing teams of each business.

“I like to become a part of the team and work with the marketing directors. I usually form a really great bond. So that’s probably my favorite thing is just developing a real unique team bond with the marketing firms,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s past clients seem to agree with this statement, with one saying, “Marci handles our marketing needs with the creative talent and work ethic you expect from your own team,” as stated on her website.

With all her experience, she has a quick turnaround time on her projects, with clients receiving her design either on the same day or a couple of days later and the print product coming about a week after that. She charges $85 per hour for her services.

When asked about her graphic design style, Johnson said she likes her designs to be clean with some color. She uses Adobe Creative Suite in conjunction with Microsoft Office to create her designs.

Johnson’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and she operates out of her house. For more information, visit marcilynndesign.com.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

