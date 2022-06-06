SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Roger S. Justice, 45, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Grant Fair, 19, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Justin Robert Poling, 23, of Sidney, was charged with operating a moving vehicle with a temporary permit, $136 fine.

Leslie A. Kuba, 58, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

William Jacob McBrien, 32, of Degraff, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Brittany Stroud, 38, of Piqua, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

April A. Brandon, 53, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Steven B. Spence, 66, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Susan A. Russell, 73, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sharlotte M. Queen Jackson, 22, of Cherokee, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Melissa K. Wells, 32, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Melinda Kay Tensen, 44, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexander P. Stricker, 35, of Columbus, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Juventino Alvarez, 28, of Miamisburg, was charged with no operator’s license and speeding, $185 fine.

Gary L. McKee, 63, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard D. Barber, 74, of Sidney, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

George F. King III, 43, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Hunter M. Goshorn, 18, of Houston, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $165 fine.

Tandy S. Bradford, 48, of Sylvania, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Connor David Case, 22, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Buffey, 26, of Mayville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Heather Hawk, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Roger E. Heckman, 57, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dustin Lee Mann, 38, of Nolanville, Texas, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Jose Hernandez, 21, of Guerrero, Mexico, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Whitney T. Austin, 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Anthony Lisi, 62, of Westerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Clinton R. Louiso, 40, of Batavia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Valganon Samuel Maestu, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Natasha Lynne Richie, 34, of New Paris, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Lineen Ann-Marie Sanders, 47, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tia Janell Sherwood, 30, of Cincinnati, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and contempt, $50 fine.

Destiny M. Staley, 26, of Lima, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Natasha Lynn Sienkiewicz, 32, of Rochester, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jordan T. Stewart, 30, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Brenda K. Randolph, 62, of Cridersville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Timothy Thurston, 59, of West Liberty, Kentucky, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Abby Marie Heath, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ryan Philip Daulton, 29, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jaimie Dodge, 23, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.

Sue A. Hull, 76, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Brittany Nicole Williams, 31, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Daniel R. Dugan, 41, of Montpelier, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Phillip Matthew Fisher, 19, of Wapakoneta, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jonathan Satterwhite, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Leanna K. Griffieth, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Hiromi Shizuoka Saito, 58, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Cecil James Boroff, 23, of Van Wert, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $105 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

